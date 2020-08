Google on Tuesday announced a new feature on Search called people cards, making it easier for people to build an online presence and discover others. With this search experience, users can now create a virtual visiting card on Google Search, highlight their existing website or social profiles, and complement it with information about themselves they would like others to know.

The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them. Starting today, users across India can discover the people cards on their mobile phones, in English.

First, sign into your Google Account, search for your name, or “add me to Search” and tap the prompt that appears. To start building your people card, you can choose to include the image from Google account, add a description, links to website or social profiles and if you want, even a phone number or email address.

Google has put together a variety of protections and controls to maintain the quality of information on people cards. The safeguards include mechanisms to protect against abusive or offensive content, and limiting the experience with only one people card allowed per Google Account. For every new card, the user must authenticate the account with a unique mobile number.

Besides, the feedback button can be used to identify and report low-quality information or a card that they believe was created by an impersonator.

It’s not always easy to find a person -- after all, many people share same name, and it’s hard to know who’s who on the internet. For those looking to find someone on Search, these new cards make it quick and easy to find the right person.