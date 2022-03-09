Here’s how to make payments via UPI123Pay without the internet

The Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) jointly launched a UPI service -- UPI123Pay -- for non-smartphones. This facility can be used to make digital payments without the need for an internet connection. Users can perform a few offline steps and easily make UPI payments. The technology works through four alternatives of the internet. Here’s how to use UPI123Pay to make payments without the internet.

Step 1. Users need to link their bank account with UPI123Pay

Step 2. Users will then need to set the UPI PIN using their debit or credit card

Once this is done, users can make payments via the IVR number, the RBI app, via voice/sound method, or by the missed call method.

One of the simplest methods of making digital payments through UPI123Pay is by calling the IVR number. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1. Call the number 08045163666 from the phone

Step 2. Select the preferred language

Step 3. Press the ‘1’ key on your phone’s keypad to transfer money

Step 4. Select the bank linked with UPI by saying the bank name

Step 5. Press the ‘1’ key to confirm the details

Step 6. Press the ‘1’ key to send money by using your mobile number

Step 7. Enter your mobile number

Step 8. Confirm your details

Step 9. Enter the amount to be transferred

Step 10. Enter the UPI PIN to authorise and complete the transaction

Here is how to use the missed call method.

Step 1. Dial the number displayed at the merchant outlet/shopkeeper and give a missed call

Step 2. The user will receive a call to authenticate the transaction

Step 3. Enter the amount and UPI PIN to authenticate the transfer

Here is how to use the sound-based method

Step 1. Users can make sound-based payments by simply tapping their phone on the sound-based payments device of the merchant.

Step 2. Enter the amount to be transferred and UPI PIN to authenticate the transaction

Users can also make UPI payments via RBI’s app-based functionality by downloading the app.