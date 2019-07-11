Here's how to find and play Google's new hidden Wimbledon game

World’s most famous tennis tournament, Wimbledon, is entering its final stages in the UK, and many tennis fans are already excited about it.

Internet giant Google has now come up with a hidden game in its search bar which is a slightly updated version of Pong, with 8-bit-style tennis players knocking a ball back and forth.

The US technology firm’s tennis game is a high score challenge against an unstoppable opposition.

Here's how to play Google's hidden game:

You have to open Chrome on phone or desktop and type, “Wimbledon Scores,” into the search bar. Then, you will notice a top box with the purple header, Wimbledon results box which shows all the latest scores and day's play You can select different categories — Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, and so on — but instead, slide this bar to the left to reveal a little green tennis ball icon.