Here's how generative artificial intelligence can disrupt the edtech sector

The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been brewing for a while but the space has been buzzing since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT-3 and the fast iteration of GPT-4. One sector that has been keenly interested in the rise of AI is edtech —from grading to customer support, innovative assessment methods, and content creation, higher education and upskilling startups are working with OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-4 to improve their offerings.

Global e-learning platform Coursera, is integrating ChatGPT into courses offered on the platform —like Python, User Experience Design, Javascript among others. It currently operates two ChatGPT-powered tools Coursera Coach & AI-Assisted Course Building.

Shravan Goli, COO at Coursera said, "If you want to have competitive products in the market, you also need to leverage AI. So that means you have got to teach these skills to those in your organisation. That is how we are kind of building this experience with Coursera Coach to help you not only learn more effectively, individualise to yourself, but also become more efficient in a certain skill. The other example is the product that we launched which we call as Course Builder internally or AI Assisted Course Authoring Experience. It will very quickly help anybody to kind of very quickly mix and match and create their own course."

Another big edtech player in India — Unacademy, has launched, an AI editor that enables users to create content, called "Cohesive". Cohesive AI aims to make content creation more accessible to anyone who writes — from personal writing needs to professional creators, marketers, customer support, sales teams, and more.

Hemesh Singh, CTO of Cohesive said, "We have almost 50,000 users which have signed up for Cohesive. Close to 1,00,000 users have visited the platform and tried out the product. For yearly plan, it's close to $100 and $11 for monthly plan. Use cases of AI will be there in every industry. Education sector will definitely be affected by AI the most. One example could be creating curriculums through AI. We are experimenting with making educators more productive by giving them AI tools. In Graphy we are building tools where you can learn anything with AI — like an educational chatbot. At NextLevel, we are building an AI interview layer."

The fear of the mass displacement of workers due to AI is quite palpable across industries. Goldman Sachs in March published a report showing that AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs. Another report by Bloomberg news highlighted that if ChatGPT's technology replaces software engineers, India's 5 million coders will reckon with an 'AI Job apocalypse'.

"I believe jobs will be affected. It's like how typewriter became redundant after digital processor came into being. But the good thing is, new jobs will be created with AI. We are seeing new jobs cropping up in the AI first world like prompt engineering, AI artists for example," Hemesh Singh said.

"I think almost 61 percent of people will have to reskill over the course of the next three or four years. 20,00,000 more new job roles, technology job roles are going to be added at the same time," Shravan Goli said.

Aashay Mishra, Co-Founder & COO of Prepinsta said, "A lot of impact will be done through AI. Around 40 percent of revenue can be generated through using AI because it reduces the cost of operations. I personally don't believe there's going to be negative impact of AI. AI will help with monotonous, linear work, it won't help with complex coding problems."

According to NITI Aayog, AI technology can contribute up to $1 trillion to the Indian economy by 2035 by automating and streamlining routine activities in every industry.

Speaking specifically about edtech, a research by Markets & Markets suggest that the global market for AI in the education sector is predicted to reach $3.68 billion by 2023. However the concerns remain over AI. Global edtech firm Chegg signalled the rising popularity of ChatGPT was pressuring its subscriber growth and prompted it to suspend its full-year outlook, sending shares of the company 47 percent lower.