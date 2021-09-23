Here’s all you need to know about the newly launched Oppo A16 smartphone

Oppo has launched a budget-friendly smartphone, Oppo A16, which comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor and has a waterdrop style notch to house the front camera. The device is available in two colours -- Crystal Black and Pearl Blue and can be purchased through Amazon and offline retailers.

The phone comes with a starting price of Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB internal storage variant. There is an offer of up to Rs 750 cashback on Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, BOB, Kotak Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI option for up to 3 months when they purchase the smartphone online through Amazon.

The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It has a 6.52 inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1600 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and eye care mode. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel bokeh depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The video capability on both the primary and secondary cameras is capped at 1080p 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB with the support of a microSD Card.

Oppo A16 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery and a Smart battery protection feature. The phone also has a Face Unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There are connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type C port, and Bluetooth v5. The device also has IPX4 certification for splash resistance.