Here is how you can verify yourself on LinkedIn using your DigiLocker account

In India, the ID verification on LinkedIn is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for Government IDs in India including Aadhaar.
LinkedIn on Wednesday announced that it is introducing an identity verification feature for its user base in India.
The verification process entails the authentication of an individual's government-issued ID by one of LinkedIn's trusted verification partners. “In India, the ID verification is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for Government IDs in India including Aadhaar,” Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn India, said in a blog post.
Here is how you can get verified on LinkedIn:
The company also said that the feature is available free of charge to all eligible individuals in India, unlike verification services on other prominent social media platforms that have moved to a subscription plan. It is available for those with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number, and will be shown on users’ LinkedIn profile.
Addressing concerns regarding data privacy, LinkedIn reassured users that it does not have access to any sensitive information from their Aadhaar.
“LinkedIn only receives name, city (state and country), and year of birth, which is not visible to others but may be used for security purposes. LinkedIn will also not have access to the documents in your DigiLocker account,” the company said.
For those without an Aadhaar, LinkedIn added that it will offer alternative verification methods. Users can choose to verify their information using their work email or workplace credentials. This feature is currently available to select companies worldwide and will gradually be expanded to encompass more companies in India.
