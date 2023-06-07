CNBC TV18
Here is how you can verify yourself on LinkedIn using your DigiLocker account

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 7, 2023 2:52:46 PM IST (Published)

In India, the ID verification on LinkedIn is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for Government IDs in India including Aadhaar.

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced that it is introducing an identity verification feature for its user base in India.

The verification process entails the authentication of an individual's government-issued ID by one of LinkedIn's trusted verification partners. “In India, the ID verification is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for Government IDs in India including Aadhaar,” Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn India, said in a blog post.
Here is how you can get verified on LinkedIn:
