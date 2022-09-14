Here is how you can get Google Pixel 6A for Rs 28,000

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini During Flipkart’s upcoming ‘Big Billion Days’ Sale 2022, customers can grab themselves a Google Pixel 6A for just Rs 27,699.

Google’s Pixel 6A was the latest smartphone from the tech giant and was released earlier this year. With Google’s own Tensor SoC and impressive cameras, the smartphone garnered the attention of many, but with prices starting from Rs 43,999, it could only find a few takers. However, with Flipkart’s upcoming ‘Big Billion Days’ Sale 2022, customers can grab themselves a Google Pixel 6A for just Rs 27,699.

Flipkart will be selling the Pixel 6A for just Rs 34,199 during the sale. Customers can get additional discounts by using an Axis or ICICI Bank credit card up to Rs 3,000. On top of this, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the smartphone, knocking the price all the way down to Rs 27,699. While it’s not clear whether or not these offers and discounts can be clubbed with any trade-in or exchange discounts, the company has stated on its sale microsite that customers can get up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

The Google 6A comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Tensor chipset-powered device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. A 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor make up the dual-camera set up in the rear while the front sports an 8MP selfie imager. With features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur, the older lenses still deliver the best-in-class camera experience to users. While Pixel 6A runs on Android 12, it can be upgraded to Android OS 13, which only improves the user experience. The smartphone is powered by a 4,410mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.

Google’s latest Pixel smartphone, Pixel 7 will be revealed by the tech giant just days after the end of the sale in October.