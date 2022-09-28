By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Samsung has announced price cuts across select Galaxy smartphones. Its flagship offering the Galaxy S22 is available for a discount of Rs 20,000.

Samsung is offering massive price cuts across its select Galaxy smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The sale went live on September 23 and is set to conclude on September 30. As part of the festive sale, Samsung is giving discounts on its Galaxy phones and discounts include three major deals for the company’s flagship grade S series smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Here’s how you can get Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999.

As per the listing by Samsung on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is available at a discounted price of Rs 62,999. However, a special coupon of Rs 10,000 off for customers is provided during the Great Indian Festival Sale bringing the effective price of the phone to Rs 52,999.

ALSO READ:

Buyers can get up to Rs 28,000 off in exchange for their old smartphones.

The Galaxy S22 was launched in mid-February this year, with its base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) priced at Rs 72,999. Samsung is now giving a total discount of Rs 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The phone features a pro-grade camera with Nightography. The camera is equipped with Super Clear Glass which reduces lens flare, and the fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing.

The Galaxy S22 comes with 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the screen and back panels. It also has a 4nm processor which is faster compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.