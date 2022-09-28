    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Here is how to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999 on Amazon during the festive sale

    Here is how to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999 on Amazon during the festive sale

    Here is how to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999 on Amazon during the festive sale
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Samsung has announced price cuts across select Galaxy smartphones. Its flagship offering the Galaxy S22 is available for a discount of Rs 20,000.  

    Samsung is offering massive price cuts across its select Galaxy smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The sale went live on September 23 and is set to conclude on September 30. As part of the festive sale, Samsung is giving discounts on its Galaxy phones and discounts include three major deals for the company’s flagship grade S series smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22.
    Here’s how you can get Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999.
    As per the listing by Samsung on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is available at a discounted price of Rs 62,999. However, a special coupon of Rs 10,000 off for customers is provided during the Great Indian Festival Sale bringing the effective price of the phone to Rs 52,999.
    ALSO READ:
    Festive sales: E-com platforms sell 60% of Rs 41,000 crore sales forecast in four days, shows report
    Buyers can get up to Rs 28,000 off in exchange for their old smartphones.
    The Galaxy S22 was launched in mid-February this year, with its base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) priced at Rs 72,999. Samsung is now giving a total discount of Rs 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
    The phone features a pro-grade camera with Nightography. The camera is equipped with Super Clear Glass which reduces lens flare, and the fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing.
    The Galaxy S22 comes with 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the screen and back panels. It also has a 4nm processor which is faster compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
    Under the offer, the phone is available in Phantom Black and Green colours.
    ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - top deals on OnePlus smartphones
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Amazon Great Indian FestivalAmazon Great Indian SaleSamsung Galaxy

    Previous Article

    View | How brands should scale up significantly and sustainably

    Next Article

    CBDT likely to issue clarification on taxation of gains made via online gaming

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng