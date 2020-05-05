Healthcare Here come COVID-19 tracing apps and privacy tradeoffs Updated : May 05, 2020 03:52 PM IST “If we can find a way to automate some of the detective work with technology, I think that would be a significant help,” said Nadia Abuelezam, a disease researcher at Boston College. In the US, developers are pitching their apps directly to state and local governments. Most coronavirus-tracking apps rely on Bluetooth, a decades-old short-range wireless technology, to locate other phones nearby that are running the same app. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365