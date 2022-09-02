    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Here are the Top 10 delivery app categories in India today

    Here are the Top 10 delivery app categories in India today

    Here are the Top 10 delivery app categories in India today
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    India is one of the fastest growing markets for delivery apps, with several product categories gaining popularity during the pandemic. While food & beverages, and interestingly, documents, are the most delivered items, according to a survey by Bozo's, Indians are also taking to ordering sensitive items like medicines online.

    Every day, millions of orders are processed, packed and delivered through different apps in India. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an e-commerce boom in India and now Indians of all ages depend on technology for doorstep delivery of everything from groceries to food, clothes, beauty products, laptops, mobile phones, and increasingly medicines.

    Amid the rise of online orders, delivery of several product categories has gained popularity among Indians. Data from Bozo's (erstwhile WeFast) fleet of 20,000 delivery partners in India, shows the top 10 product categories that are most ordered by Indians.

    Here's a look at the top 10 delivery categories in India:

    1. Food and beverages: 35.5 percent

    Food and beverages emerged as the top product category, according to Bozo’s data. Of the top four cities, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, it remained on top in three of them, with Delhi being the only exception.

    Also read: Zomato cooks up intercity food delivery — will it be a hit or a miss?

    2. Documents: 26.5 percent

    The rise in sharing of documents via online logistic services is interesting to note as earlier traditional logistics players were preferred for this service. While at an all-India level, documents were the second-most popular category, it occupied the third spot for Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and the second spot in Bengaluru’s most popular product category.

    3. Sweets and confectionery: 24 percent

    After food, sweets and confectionery are the most ordered consumables by Indians.

    4. Clothing and accessories: 19 percent

    Clothing and accessories remained in the top 3 product categories for all the top cities, and in Delhi, clothing accessories occupied the top spot for the most-used category.

    Also read: Now, passengers can order food from their train seat on WhatsApp; here’s how

    5. Gifts and souvenirs: 13 percent

    With a slight margin over groceries, gifts and souvenirs are the fifth-most popular product delivery category in India.

    6. Groceries: 12 percent

    With the convenience of contactless doorstep delivery and quality control, more and more Indians are now ordering their groceries online. It occupied the fourth and fifth spots in the top four cities.

    7. Fabric: 12 percent

    Fabric emerged as the seventh most popular product category among Indians.

    8. Electronics: 11 percent

    With delivery apps becoming more safe and secure, customers are now choosing apps to buy electronic items.

    9. Medicines: 10.5 percent

    One of the new product categories to enter the digital space, medicines emerged as the ninth most popular product category at a national level while it occupied the fourth and fifth spots for the top 4 cities.

    Also read: VaidyaRx launches health app to streamline patient-physician-pharmacy loop

    10. Healthcare products: 8 percent

    Healthcare products occupied the final spot on the list of most popular product categories delivered using logistics, apps with 8 percent share of the total.

    Also read: One in 4 households using quick service apps for buying groceries online: Survey
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    ecommerceonline businessonline food delivery app

    Next Article

    Female employees to get 60-day special maternity leave if child dies soon after birth: Centre

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng