Hometechnology news

Here are the tech billionaires on the Forbes India Rich List 2022

Here are the tech billionaires on the Forbes India Rich List 2022

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Nov 28, 2022 7:19:05 PM IST (Published)

The number of billionaires from the world of tech was limited to nine this year — ranging from #5 to #92.

Forbes India today released the India Rich List 2022 and it shows many of India's rich has got richer this year and many new faces have also emerged in the list as their businesses have grown multifold, even if the pandemic-hit economy is yet to recover to the pre-Covid level.  The cumulative worth of the top 10 richest Indians is now $385 billion and the richest person, Gautam Adani, alone is worth $150 billion.

Recommended Articles

View All

Laid-off employees may get severance pay — Know how it is taxed and exemptions available

IST3 Min(s) Read

Banks can now sell up to 9 insurance policies — Here's what it means for policyholders

IST3 Min(s) Read

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read


The list is a delightful mix of tycoons from all industries ranging from multi-business empires like Adani and Reliance to sectors like Healthcare, Fashion, Retail, Technology, Automotive, Food and Beverages. 
However,  the number of billionaires from the tech world were limited to nine this year, with the top one-- the HCL founder Shiv Nadar (77)-- listed among the Top 5 richest Indians with a net worth of $21.4 billion. Nadar is currently the chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies.
Also Read: Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar becomes one of top 50 richest people in India
Another well known tech entrepreneur Azim Premji (77), founder of Wipro, is at number 18 of the India's rich list with a net worth of $9.3 billion, and N R Narayana Murthy (76), former chairman of Infosys, is at number 41 and he is worth $4.3 billion.
The founders of edtech company BYJU’s, Byju Raveendran (42) and Divya Gokulnath (36) are the youngest billionaires on the list this time with a combined net worth of $3.6 billion. They are ranked at number 54. Among the younger lot, is also Sridhar Vembu (54), the founder and CEO of Zoho Corp at number 48 with a net worth is $3.8 billion.
Other names on the list include Senapathy Gopalakrishnan (67), Nandan Nilekani (67) and K. Dinesh (68) — all co-founders of Infosys, at 71st, 75th and 90th places respectively.
Also Read: The 45-year old founder of Manyavar is worth over Rs 30,000 crore
The last on the list of Indian tech billionaires is Sanjeev Bikhchandani (59) at 92nd place, who quit his job as a product executive to launch naukri.com in 1997. “The Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge is known to have paved the way for Indian startups and is also an investor and philanthropist now...” as Forbes India says about him, Bikchandani has a net worth of $2.15 billion.
The list of tech industrialists is dominated by veteran men, except for Gokulnath who shares her position with Raveendran. 
Also Read: Meta generates over $900 profit per second – here’s how much other tech giants earn
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

byju'sForbes India Rich ListHCL TechnologiesInfosysNaukri.comWiproZoho

Next Article

Google Cloud & eGovernments Foundation partner to reimagine critical care management in Karnataka hospital