Here are the tech billionaires on the Forbes India Rich List 2022

The number of billionaires from the world of tech was limited to nine this year — ranging from #5 to #92.

Forbes India today released the India Rich List 2022 and it shows many of India's rich has got richer this year and many new faces have also emerged in the list as their businesses have grown multifold, even if the pandemic-hit economy is yet to recover to the pre-Covid level. The cumulative worth of the top 10 richest Indians is now $385 billion and the richest person, Gautam Adani, alone is worth $150 billion.

The list is a delightful mix of tycoons from all industries ranging from multi-business empires like Adani and Reliance to sectors like Healthcare, Fashion, Retail, Technology, Automotive, Food and Beverages.

However, the number of billionaires from the tech world were limited to nine this year, with the top one-- the HCL founder Shiv Nadar (77)-- listed among the Top 5 richest Indians with a net worth of $21.4 billion. Nadar is currently the chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies.

Another well known tech entrepreneur Azim Premji (77), founder of Wipro, is at number 18 of the India's rich list with a net worth of $9.3 billion, and N R Narayana Murthy (76), former chairman of Infosys, is at number 41 and he is worth $4.3 billion.

The founders of edtech company BYJU’s, Byju Raveendran (42) and Divya Gokulnath (36) are the youngest billionaires on the list this time with a combined net worth of $3.6 billion. They are ranked at number 54. Among the younger lot, is also Sridhar Vembu (54), the founder and CEO of Zoho Corp at number 48 with a net worth is $3.8 billion.

Other names on the list include Senapathy Gopalakrishnan (67), Nandan Nilekani (67) and K. Dinesh (68) — all co-founders of Infosys, at 71st, 75th and 90th places respectively.

The last on the list of Indian tech billionaires is Sanjeev Bikhchandani (59) at 92nd place, who quit his job as a product executive to launch naukri.com in 1997. “The Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge is known to have paved the way for Indian startups and is also an investor and philanthropist now...” as Forbes India says about him, Bikchandani has a net worth of $2.15 billion.