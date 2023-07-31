Healthcare data breach detected on IIIT Delhi's informatics platform

2 Min Read
The PHI is is an essential web platform offered by IIIT Delhi that serves bioinformatics, health informatics, and genomics communities.
A data breach at the Portal for Health Informatics (PHI) of IIIT Delhi was detected recently, which included 10,842 emails from 6,500 domains, internal healthcare files, and user details.
CloudSEK's XVigil detected the breach on July 25 and found that a threat actor named "UsNsA" shared the sensitive data on a cybercrime forum. The breach resulted from a SQL injection vulnerability.
According to the report, the leaked database consists of 82 files, which are approximately 1.8 GB in size and contains sensitive information such as usernames, email addresses, and various internal healthcare-related documents. Findings include:
UsNsA has a history of sharing databases from other countries. The impact could lead to infrastructure access, account takeovers, and ransomware attacks.
CloudSEK informed IIIT Delhi and authorities. Organisations are advised to investigate, enhance security, encrypt data, and monitor for misuse. Cybersecurity vigilance is crucial to protect sensitive information and maintain user trust in the healthcare industry.
The PHI is is an essential web platform offered by IIIT Delhi that serves bioinformatics, health informatics, and genomics communities.
By offering servers, databases, and scientific computation tools in the healthcare sector. PHI assists biologists in the production of vaccines and pharmaceuticals.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill
Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter
Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies
Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message
Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read