Health Connect, Google’s one-stop health app now available on Play Store

Google has launched an app called Health Connect that allows users to manage their fitness data from multiple apps in one place. Google has partnered with Samsung to build the app, which is now available on the Play Store.

Health Connect was first introduced at Google I/O in May 2022. Announcing the launch of the beta version today, Google said in a blog post that Health Connect is a “platform that securely shares health and fitness data across Android devices, with user consent”. The idea of the platform is to simplify connectivity among apps and provide the user with centralised access to health and fitness data. Over 10 health and fitness apps are among the early adopters of Health Connect, including MyFitnessPal, Oura and Peloton.

Android users with Health Connect will be able to sync and get credit for their Peloton workouts in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers and Lifesum. At the same time, those subscribing to Peloton will be able to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use.

How does the app work?

The app provides a standardised data schema which supports more than 40 data types across six categories. The app will track information from exercises to sleep tracking to vital signs.

Before the app was made, developers had to work with multiple API connections to share data between different apps. According to Google, each integration was costly to build and maintain. However, with the help of Health Connect, various health and fitness apps can talk to each other, thereby providing the user with better health insights.

How will it benefit users?

Using Health Connect will minimise the hopping and switching around between multiple apps for users. “With Health Connect, users can easily manage permissions in a single place with granular controls to see which apps are accessing data at any given time,” Google said.