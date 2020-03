HDFC Securities website and mobile application on Friday suffered 'a technical glitch' disrupting services for its users on a day the Indian markets slumped massively on coronavirus worries. Many customers faced issues in accessing the services on the website and mobile app with the landing page showing, "Error 522...Connection timed out."

"Your app is not even allowing to log in for an hour now. When market is in such swing, its paramount that we are able to see our trades," an HDFC Securities' user said in a tweet. Another complained that, "The website is unavailable since morning while its opening through VPN and foreign IP addresses."



We apologize for the inconvenience caused. There is a technical glitch and we are working on it.

— HDFC securities (@hdfcsec) March 13, 2020

HDFC Securities is a financial services intermediary and a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, a private sector bank in India.