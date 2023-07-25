HDFC ERGO, Google Cloud partner to set up Center of Excellence for generative AI

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has partnered with Google Cloud to establish a Center of Excellence for Generative AI, aiming to offer hyper-personalised customer experiences and innovative insurance solutions.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, one of India's leading private sector general insurance companies, has announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for generative artificial intelligence (AI) to further strengthen its digital strategy. Partnering with Google Cloud, HDFC ERGO, in a press release, said it aims to leverage innovative solutions to provide hyper-personalized customer experiences using Generative AI.

"As a 'digital first' organization, HDFC ERGO believes that generative AI holds the potential to unlock significant untapped opportunities in the insurance sector, aligning with the regulator's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'," stated Sriram Naganathan, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of HDFC ERGO General Insurance. "Our partnership with Google Cloud further reinforces our commitment to providing enhanced customer experiences through the adoption of new technologies. The new CoE will enable us to explore new dimensions of hyper-personalization, playing a pivotal role in reaching out to new customer segments."

The CoE for generative AI is expected to facilitate the development of innovative products and services, enhance existing processes, and optimise costs for HDFC ERGO. Moreover, the CoE will offer training and upskilling opportunities to employees, empowering them to stay at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field of AI.

Google Cloud will support HDFC ERGO in establishing best practices and guidelines to ensure the responsible and ethical use of Generative AI for their developers.

"We will bring the power of Google Cloud generative AI to HDFC ERGO, enabling them to deliver superior services to their customer base and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies for better outcomes," stated Bikram Singh Bedi, the Managing Director of Google Cloud India.