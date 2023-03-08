English
HDB Financial confirms leak of customers' personal information in a data breach

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 8, 2023 10:56:11 AM IST (Published)

Yourstory reported that about 30GB of customer data was leaked in the HDB Financial Services breach and is estimated to contain around 73 million entries and is from the period between May 2022 and February 2023.

HDB Financial Services, the non-bank lending unit of India's top private lender HDFC Bank, said on Tuesday there was a data breach at one of its service providers which processes customer information.

"We have taken immediate steps to secure the service provider's system to prevent any further unauthorised access," HDB said in an emailed statement.
Details of the breach were first reported by the online media platform Yourstory.
Yourstory reported that about 30GB of customer data was leaked in the breach and is estimated to contain around 73 million entries and is from the period between May 2022 and February 2023. The dataset reportedly contains consumer information from two categories — consumer durable loans and two-wheeler loans.
Also Read: Users will soon be able to update documents in DigiLocker through Aadhaar: Report
“The data that has been released mainly pertains to customers applying for credit, their credit scores being checked, and the status of their loans (whether it has been approved or not),” the report said.
HDB is working with a regulator and an office of the government to investigate the incident, it said.
HDFC Bank said it was not affected by the incident.
"We wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident of our systems," the bank said in an emailed statement.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Also Read: WhatsApp is reportedly working on 'silence unknown callers' feature
