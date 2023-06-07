BoFA Securities downgrades HCLTech, says demand risks will pause re-rating

BoFA also reduced the company's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 2-3 percent.
In January, the brokerage had mentioned that valuations of the Noida-based software and consulting company were relatively lower compared to its peers and that its free cash yield was attractive.
HCLTech expects revenue growth in financial year 2024 to grow between 6-8 percent in constant currency terms. Consensus range on the street was between 4-8 percent.
Services revenue, which contributes to a majority of HCLTech's topline, is expected to grow between 6.5-8.5 percent for the year, while the consensus estimates ranged between 5-9 percent.
Shares of HCLTech are currently trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 1,125.25. The stock is up 8.3 percent on a year-to-date basis.
