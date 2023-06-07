BoFA Securities downgrades HCLTech, says demand risks will pause re-rating

hometechnology NewsBoFA Securities downgrades HCLTech, says demand risks will pause re rating

Jun 7, 2023

BoFA also reduced the company's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 2-3 percent.

Brokerage firm BoFA Securities has undertaken a tactical downgrade of HCLTech by cutting its rating on the stock to neutral from buy. It has also cut its price target to Rs 1,170 from Rs 1,255 earlier. The firm believes that sector-wide demand risks, which are currently a cloud on the future prospects of the sector, will pause HCLTech's re-rating.

BoFA also reduced the company's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 2-3 percent. It has also trimmed the company's financial year 2025 price-to-earnings multiple from 19 times to 18 times, given the lower near-term visibility.
Once the macro risks are past, BoFA Securities expects HCLTech's fundamentals to shine. It had based its constructive stance on the stock based on the following premises:
  • Improving participation in digital application services, leading to market share gains.
  • Stabilization in its software portfolio, which is now expected to register growth compared to declines in the previous years and,
  • Higher-than-historic margin focus.

    • In January, the brokerage had mentioned that valuations of the Noida-based software and consulting company were relatively lower compared to its peers and that its free cash yield was attractive.

    HCLTech expects revenue growth in financial year 2024 to grow between 6-8 percent in constant currency terms. Consensus range on the street was between 4-8 percent.

    Services revenue, which contributes to a majority of HCLTech's topline, is expected to grow between 6.5-8.5 percent for the year, while the consensus estimates ranged between 5-9 percent.

    Shares of HCLTech are currently trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 1,125.25. The stock is up 8.3 percent on a year-to-date basis.

