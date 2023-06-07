BoFA Securities downgrades HCLTech, says demand risks will pause re-rating

BoFA also reduced the company's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 2-3 percent.

Brokerage firm BoFA Securities has undertaken a tactical downgrade of HCLTech by cutting its rating on the stock to neutral from buy. It has also cut its price target to Rs 1,170 from Rs 1,255 earlier. The firm believes that sector-wide demand risks, which are currently a cloud on the future prospects of the sector, will pause HCLTech's re-rating.

BoFA also reduced the company's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 2-3 percent. It has also trimmed the company's financial year 2025 price-to-earnings multiple from 19 times to 18 times, given the lower near-term visibility.

Once the macro risks are past, BoFA Securities expects HCLTech's fundamentals to shine. It had based its constructive stance on the stock based on the following premises: