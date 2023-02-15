HCLTech Trends Report: Al, multi-cloud and quantum computing to drive change in 2023  

The seventh edition of the report mentioned ten trends that are expected to play a key role in the tech space going forward.

HCLTech, one of India’s biggest IT companies, in its latest Tech Trends report identifies Artificial Intelligence (AI), multi-cloud, quantum computing and sustainability as the main drivers of change in 2023.

"We've put together the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises be future-ready and build resilience within their organisation to thrive in any new normal,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

The seventh edition of the report mentioned ten trends that are expected to play a key role in the tech space going forward. These include increased use of AI, increase in the speed of multi-cloud adoption, cybersecurity transformation driven by quantum technologies, increasing importance of no-code and low-code platforms for app development, and the rising use of 5G communications.

The HCLTech Trends 2023 report also mentioned that investment into immersive extended reality ‘verses’, a shift to Web 3.0 on blockchain technologies, technology working towards sustainability, elevating workers' experiences and better humanoid robot collaboration would also aid the changes in technology space.

In its latest quarterly earnings report for the period ending in December 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4,096 crore, 17.4 percent higher quarter-on-quarter.

The IT giant’s EBIT Margin at 19.6 percent was the highest in six quarters. The company reported US Dollar revenue growth of 5.3 percent, while in constant currency terms the revenue growth stood at 5 percent sequentially.

Shares of HCLTech ended 0.6 percent higher at Rs 1,132.10.