On a constant currency basis, HCLTech's revenue is expected to decline by 1-1.5 percent, compared to a 5 percent growth in the December quarter.

Shares of IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd. are little changed in early trade on Thursday ahead of the announcement of its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2022-23.

The company is expected to announce its financial results for the March quarter after market hours. The board in its meeting today will also consider an interim dividend for financial year 2023.

IT shares faced backlash from investors in the past three sessions after the top two IT services firms, TCS and Infosys, missed the street estimates. TCS was first in the IT pack to declare its results this quarter and the technology bellwether reported its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in the past 11 quarters.

Infosys projected constant currency revenue growth of 4-7 percent in the financial year 2024, compared with consensus estimates of 6-8 percent. HCL Tech shares dropped more than 2 percent on Wednesday in line with a fall in IT shares.

HCLTech last week announced the resignation of its Head of Digital Business Services, Anand Birje.

The company's revenue in both US Dollar, and rupee terms is likely to remain flat sequentially, as per a CNBC-TV18 poll. However, other parameters, including operating margin, are likely to decline compared to the December quarter.

Shares of HCLTech are down 0.2 percent at Rs 1,037. The stock has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions.