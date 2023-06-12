Has your COVID-19 vaccination data leaked on Telegram

Reports and social media posts indicate a possible security breach of CoWIN vaccination data, with a Telegram bot allegedly exposing personal details based on registered mobile numbers. Government officials are investigating the claims while concerns rise about the protection of sensitive information.

Multiple reports and social media posts have red-flagged a possible security breach of CoWIN vaccination data. The reports indicate that a bot on Telegram was churning out personal details based on the registered mobile number.

As per reports, on entering the registered mobile number, the Telegram bot releases the name, gender, date of birth, address and Aadhaar or Passport number. The bot is claimed to have released data submitted at the time of vaccination.

Saket Gokhale, a Trinamool Congress leader, shared redacted screenshots of the telegram bot on Twitter. His tweets claimed that he was able to source private details of senior opposition leaders like P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KC Venugopal among others. He also shared redacted screenshots of the private details of senior journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt and Rahuk Shivshankar.

Senior Journalist B Sreejan also shared on Twitter redacted screenshots of personal information on Twitter. He shared screenshots of the bot releasing private information of MP and MOS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. He also posted on the breach of private detail of Former National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma.

CNBC-TV18 was unable to independently verify the bot in action. Spooked by the reports of the data breach , the admin of the Telegram group has proceeded to take down the bot entirely. The bot is no longer available on Telegram.

CNBC-TV18 contacted cyber security professionals with reports of the data leak. They confirmed that when active, the Bot was releasing sensitive information.

According to sources, government officials are looking into the reports of data leaks. Officials are also saying there are certain discrepancies in the screenshots of data leaks appearing on the CoWIN app.

So far, there seems to be no evidence of any unauthorised access or hacking. Different government departments are verifying reports on social media and examining the possibility of hacking.