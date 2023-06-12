CNBC TV18
Has your COVID 19 vaccination data leaked on Telegram

Has your COVID-19 vaccination data leaked on Telegram
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 2:00:39 PM IST (Published)

Reports and social media posts indicate a possible security breach of CoWIN vaccination data, with a Telegram bot allegedly exposing personal details based on registered mobile numbers. Government officials are investigating the claims while concerns rise about the protection of sensitive information.

Multiple reports and social media posts have red-flagged a possible security breach of CoWIN vaccination data. The reports indicate that a bot on Telegram was churning out personal details based on the registered mobile number.

As per reports, on entering the registered mobile number, the Telegram bot releases the name, gender, date of birth, address and Aadhaar or Passport number. The bot is claimed to have released data submitted at the time of vaccination.
Saket Gokhale, a Trinamool Congress leader, shared redacted screenshots of the telegram bot on Twitter. His tweets claimed that he was able to source private details of senior opposition leaders like P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KC Venugopal among others. He also shared redacted screenshots of the private details of senior journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt and Rahuk Shivshankar.
