Resumebuilder.com surveyed 1,000 business leaders using or planning to use ChatGPT earlier this month. The survey found out that approximately half of this cohort has already replaced workers at their companies with ChatGPT, according to a report published in Fortune. Further as per experts upskilling yourself with the new technologies is the only way to stay ahead in the job market game and ChatGPT also agrees to this. Read more to find out what ChatGPT said when asked 'Will you take away jobs from humans,?'

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been in the news since it was launched in November last year. Till now ChatGPT has reached 100 million monthly users, cleared MBA exams, written product descriptions for marketing professionals, stand-up scripts for comedians, codes for engineers, and even love letters.

Looking at the potential of ChatGPT tech giant Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion dollars in OpenAI and Google recently launched its own AI technology Bard as a competition to ChatGPT. With ChatGPT gaining so much popularity and companies going on layoff spree there has always been a concern that can AI replace humans at the workplace?

“There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT. Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job. The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT.” said Resumebuilder.com’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller in a statement as reported by Fortune.

Using ChatGPT to cover a lot of roles

The report stated that business leaders already using ChatGPT are using it for a variety of reasons, including 66 percent for writing code, 58 percent for copywriting and content creation, 57 percent for customer service, and 52 percent for meeting summaries.

ChatGPT is used by 77 percent of companies during the hiring process to write job descriptions, 66 percent to draft interview requests, and 65 percent to respond to candidate applications, stated the survey.

“Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT’s work. Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is ‘excellent,’ while 34 percent say it’s ‘very good.” ResumeBuilder.com wrote in a press release as per Fortune.

Can ChatGPT actually replace human jobs?

Well ChatGPT is good with its work right now but experts suggest that it cannot replace the human workforce.

Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country's largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such AI tools will help improve productivity, but it is difficult for these AI tools to change the business models for companies.

"..it (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Lakkad said in an interview with PTI recently.

The CEO of OpenAI has previously warned that ChatGPT shouldn't be relied upon for "anything important," and expressed concerns about the dangers posed by machine-learning innovations, expressing a concern about how future generations will perceive us.

ChatGPT and other AI tools aren't going anywhere anytime soon, no matter where the end is. Among the companies ResumeBuilder.com identified as using ChatGPT, 93 percent say they plan to expand their use, and 90 percent of executives say the chatbot can benefit job seekers if not yet replacing their jobs.

How can you keep your job secure?

As per experts upskilling yourself with the new technologies is the only way to stay ahead in the job market game.

“Finding your passion, upskilling/reskilling yourself, updating your LinkedIn profile, growing/maintaining a strong network, and giving yourself some time to consider your next steps are all examples of career cushioning strategies which can protect your job,” said Daya Prakash, founder of TalentOnLease.

Further ChatGPT also agrees with this. When we asked ChatGPT that 'will you take away jobs from humans?'

It said "A s an AI language model, I do not have the ability to take jobs from engineers or any other profession. AI and automation can certainly impact the job market and some industries more than others, but it is important to note that AI and automation are tools that can work alongside human workers, rather than replace them entirely. That being said, it's always a good idea to stay informed about emerging technologies and industry trends, and to continuously improve your skills and knowledge to stay relevant and competitive in your field. This will help you remain valuable to your employer and reduce the likelihood of being replaced by automation or other forms of technology,"