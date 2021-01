Former NDTV anchor Nidhi Razdan took to Twitter on Friday to say that she had been targeted with a “sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack”, which led her to believe that she had been offered a teaching job at Harvard University.

Some personal and professional news: after 21 years at NDTV, I am changing direction and moving on. Later this year, I start as an Associate Professor teaching journalism as part of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences 1/n — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 13, 2020

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

Razdan said that she was shocked to learn that under the garb of a job offer, certain perpetrators made false representations to obtain access to sensitive information about her.

“The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts,” she wrote.

The veteran journalist said that she has filed a police complaint in the matter and has provided them with the relevant documentary evidence.

Razdan said that she was made to believe that she would be joining the University in September 2020 but was later told that the classes would begin from January 2021. She admitted noticing certain administrative anomalies but dismissed them as a consequence of the ongoing pandemic. She grew suspicious after the “representations being made to (her) were of an even more disquieting nature” at which point she contacted the authorities at Harvard.