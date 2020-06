Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, responding to a man's criticism over the tech mogul's support to 'Black Lives Matter', said that he would be "happy to lose" a customer like him.

Sharing a screenshot of an email consisting of swear words which was sent to him by a customer named Dave, Bezos said the emails were "sickening but not surprising".

Bezos has come out in support of the massive anti-racism protests taking place in the United States after the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer. The African-American man died after the policeman kept his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, sparking widespread outrage across the country.

Earlier, Bezos had clarified on his stance after he received a critical email from a customer over the company’s statement on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

The customer in the email referring to an Amazon banner wrote, “it is quite disturbing to get on the AMAZON website and see ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.” The customer added, “I’m sure you’ll be hearing from others. ALL LIVES MATTER.”

To this, Bezos responded, saying, “Black lives matter” doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system."

“I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be chocked to death while being detained one day”. Bezos added, “Black parents can’t say the same," he added.