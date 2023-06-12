HAMMER launches new smartwatch for Rs 2,399

The HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch is available for purchase starting June 12 on the official HAMMER website and Amazon for Rs 2,399.

HAMMER, a consumer tech brand, on Monday, unveiled its latest offering, the HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch, expanding its portfolio of wearable technology.

The HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch boasts a 1.85-inch display with a brightness of 500 nits. According to the company, it also calculates health metrics such as breathing, sleep patterns, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and menstrual cycles.

Users can even track their routes and monitor their progress in real-time using in-built GPS, as per HAMMER. Additionally, the smartwatch offers a "Find my watch/phone" app to locate misplaced devices and determine their current location.

HAMMER claims that the smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance for added durability. The HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch can also be customised with detachable silicone straps, five menu styles, four watch faces, and over 100 wallpapers available through the app.

About the features of the device, the company said that it offers alarm, calculator, stopwatch, ambient sound, DND, flashlight, and theatre mode.

“Vibration Intensity, gesture control on music and camera, compatibility with iOS and Android, and quick access to Google Assistant, a convenient battery life of two to three days, with power saving mode, create a smooth user experience balance health, wellness, productivity, and hustle,” it added.

