HAMMER launches new smartwatch for Rs 2,399

The HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch is available for purchase starting June 12 on the official HAMMER website and Amazon for Rs 2,399.

HAMMER, a consumer tech brand, on Monday, unveiled its latest offering, the HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch, expanding its portfolio of wearable technology.

The HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch boasts a 1.85-inch display with a brightness of 500 nits. According to the company, it also calculates health metrics such as breathing, sleep patterns, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and menstrual cycles.