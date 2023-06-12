HAMMER launches new smartwatch for Rs 2,399

By CNBCTV18.com

The HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch is available for purchase starting June 12 on the official HAMMER website and Amazon for Rs 2,399.

HAMMER, a consumer tech brand, on Monday, unveiled its latest offering, the HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch, expanding its portfolio of wearable technology.

The HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch boasts a 1.85-inch display with a brightness of 500 nits. According to the company, it also calculates health metrics such as breathing, sleep patterns, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and menstrual cycles. Users can even track their routes and monitor their progress in real-time using in-built GPS, as per HAMMER. Additionally, the smartwatch offers a "Find my watch/phone" app to locate misplaced devices and determine their current location.