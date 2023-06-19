CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsHackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data amid controversy over API changes

Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data amid controversy over API changes

Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data amid controversy over API changes
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 19, 2023 4:10:46 PM IST (Published)

The BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, is demanding $4.5 million in exchange for deleting 80GB of data and for Reddit to withdraw its API pricing changes

As hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data, the online forum has become a part of yet another controversy relating to its application programming interface (API) changes.

The BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, is demanding $4.5 million in exchange for deleting 80GB of data and for Reddit to withdraw its API pricing changes, according to TechCrunch.
The report also adds that the gang claims to have stolen the data during a breach in February.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X