Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data amid controversy over API changes

The BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, is demanding $4.5 million in exchange for deleting 80GB of data and for Reddit to withdraw its API pricing changes

As hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data, the online forum has become a part of yet another controversy relating to its application programming interface (API) changes.

The BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, is demanding $4.5 million in exchange for deleting 80GB of data and for Reddit to withdraw its API pricing changes, according to TechCrunch.

The report also adds that the gang claims to have stolen the data during a breach in February.