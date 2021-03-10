Hackers tap into thousands of security cameras in jails, hospitals, schools in US; Tesla among exposed

The live feeds of 1,50,000 surveillance cameras inside US hospitals, companies, police departments, prisons, and schools fell prey to a group of hackers exposing sensitive data on Monday morning. The group claimed that they breached a large amount of security-camera data, which was collected by Silicon Valley start-up Verkada Inc.

Among the list of companies whose footage was compromised are American electric vehicle and clean energy company, Tesla, and Cloudfare Inc, which is a software provider.

The span of the breach is considered expansive as the hackers claimed that they were able to view video content from inside women’s health clinics, psychiatric centres and the offices of Verkada. They added that they also had access to the complete video archive of all Verkada customers.

Bloomberg also reported having seen a video captured on a Verkada camera inside Florida hospital Halifax Health, which showed what appeared to be eight-hospital staffers tackling a man and pinning him to a bed. The Bloomberg report also cited another video, this time shot inside a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, which shows workers on an assembly line. The hackers said that they had gained access to 222 cameras spread over Tesla factories and warehouses.

Tillie Kottmann, one of the hackers who claimed credit for breaching San Mateo, California-based Verkad explained that the data breach, which was carried out by an international hacker collective, intended to show the pervasiveness of video surveillance and the ease with which systems could be broken into.

Kottmann, who goes by they/them pronouns, had also previously claimed credit for hacking chipmaker Intel Corp. and carmaker Nissan Motor Co. They said their reasons for hacking included “lots of curiosity, fighting for the freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism.” They also added that it was “also just too much fun not to do it”.

The hackers gained access to Verkada through a “Super Admin'' account, allowing them to peer into the cameras of all of its customers. Explaining what has been described as an unsophisticated hacking method, Kottmann says they found a user name and password for an administrator account publicly exposed on the internet.

Responding to the development, a Verkada spokesperson said in a statement, “We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access,” and added that their security teams were probing the scale and scope of this issue.

Representatives of Tesla and several other companies have not yet responded to the development. San Francisco-based Cloudflare, however, issued a statement that said, “This afternoon we were alerted that the Verkada security camera system that monitors main entry points and main thoroughfares in a handful of Cloudflare offices may have been compromised. The cameras were located in a handful of offices that have been officially closed for several months.” The company said it disabled the cameras and disconnected them from office networks.

“The hack exposes just how broadly we’re being surveilled, and how little care is put into at least securing the platforms used to do so, pursuing nothing but profit,” Kottmann said. “It’s just wild how I can just see the things we always knew are happening, but we never got to see,” they said.