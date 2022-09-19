Hacker targets Rockstar Games, leaks more than 90 videos of GTA VI

Game developer Rockstar, known best for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, was the target of a massive hack on Sunday.

According to media reports, a hacker who goes by "teapotuberhacker” hacked into Rockstar's systems and leaked 3 gigabytes of data including more than 90 videos from the under-development and highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar posted a statement on Twitter, confirming the leak and that the footage released was GTA VI in an early-development stage. The developer reassured fans this attack in no way alters the timeline of the latest entrant in the 30-plus-year-old franchise.

The hacker, who threatened to “leak more data soon” — which could include source code, assets, and testing builds from both GTA V and GTA VI — also claimed that they were responsible for the cyberattack on Uber last week.

Grand Theft Auto is Rockstar's longest running franchises and has spanned every generation of gaming — from the top-down isometric first two instalments in the late nineties to the 3D era that comprised GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, and the current HD era with GTA IV and GTA V.

GTA V, which released in 2013, is the most sold entertainment property ever, with sales proceeding at a healthy tick even now.

Rockstar is the latest high-profile company to be targetted by hackers, and joins the likes of Microsoft, Samsung, NVIDIA, Uber, and more.