    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology Newshacker targets rockstar games leaks more than 90 videos of gta vi 14757651.htm

    Hacker targets Rockstar Games, leaks more than 90 videos of GTA VI

    Hacker targets Rockstar Games, leaks more than 90 videos of GTA VI

    Hacker targets Rockstar Games, leaks more than 90 videos of GTA VI
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Published)

    Game developer Rockstar, known best for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, was the target of a massive hack on Sunday.
    According to media reports, a hacker who goes by "teapotuberhacker” hacked into Rockstar's systems and leaked 3 gigabytes of data including more than 90 videos from the under-development and highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.
    Rockstar posted a statement on Twitter, confirming the leak and that the footage released was GTA VI in an early-development stage. The developer reassured fans this attack in no way alters the timeline of the latest entrant in the 30-plus-year-old franchise.
    The hacker, who threatened to “leak more data soon” — which could include source code, assets, and testing builds from both GTA V and GTA VI — also claimed that they were responsible for the cyberattack on Uber last week.
    Grand Theft Auto is Rockstar's longest running franchises and has spanned every generation of gaming — from the top-down isometric first two instalments in the late nineties to the 3D era that comprised GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, and the current HD era with GTA IV and GTA V.
    GTA V, which released in 2013, is the most sold entertainment property ever, with sales proceeding at a healthy tick even now.
    Rockstar is the latest high-profile company to be targetted by hackers, and joins the likes of Microsoft, Samsung, NVIDIA, Uber, and more.
    Also read: Hackers exploiting LinkedIn's chat, job posting tools to steal users' data
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Data breachesHackersvideo games

    Previous Article

    Awiros bags $7 million in series A funding; Solethreads wins Amazon's Propel Startup Accelerator 2022

    Next Article

    Money Money Money: Basic hacks for financial freedom

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng