“Sufficient enforcement provisions exist to take action against offshore platforms, which do not pay prescribed GST," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha.

The Union finance ministry on Tuesday said there are enough provisions in GST laws to take action against offshore gaming platforms that default on taxes.

“Sufficient enforcement provisions exist to take action against offshore platforms, which do not pay prescribed GST," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply, referring to representations from stakeholders that the GST Council's decision to impose 28 percent tax on online gaming on full value will prompt online gaming platforms to shift to offshore locations.

The GST Council's decision to levy a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets on online gaming companies is based on the recommendation of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

The council is scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday to decide on the matter. It is likely to clarify the definition of online gaming . The Council is expected to include the new definition of 'online money gaming,' which will define games based on both skill and chance.

It will specify the definition of online money gaming wherein the phrase is likely to mean "games where players pay or deposit money or money's worth, including virtual digital assets, in the expectation of winning money".

In addition to online gaming, the council is also likely to decide that in the case of casinos, the value of supply will be the total amount paid by the player for the purchase of tokens, chips, coins or tickets.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Tamil Nadu IT Minister PT Rajan suggested separation of platform fee on which GST could be imposed and the winnings on bets could be taxed under income tax, provided that all money transactions are tracked electronically.

Referring to the central government's admission that Rs 1.15 lakh crore of fraud have been detected from GST invoices between 2018-19 and 2022-23, former West Bengal finance minister and principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra sought an exclusive meeting of the GST Council to discuss issues related to MSMEs, saying they are on the verge of deregistering back to their informal status.

The economist stressed on the complex web of GST filings that has been thrust upon the MSMEs and said that till date 770 notifications have been issued.