Groceries at JioMart or food at IRCTC's Zoop — this company powers the chatbots at your service

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by surprise — it shows what artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of and how human-like it can be. But this is not the first time that we have come across a chatbot or automation. Several brands and companies have been using automation mainly for their customer support system — some are great and some struggle while trying to make it work.

Jio Haptik is an independent AI conversational platform that allows users to converse with their favourite brands through applications and electronic devices in free-format, natural language, using speech or text. The company also built the My Gov Corona Helpdesk chatbot in partnership with Digital India to help citizens clear their queries on COVID-19, which was used by more than 60 million users.

Haptik said its conversational commerce platform has three core functions:

Commerce Plus: Haptik’s commerce plus engine works from discovery to purchase to payment. It also provides personalised recommendations to customers based on their needs and past purchases, all within the same chat, to reduce drop-offs and increase sales for brands.

Proactive Messaging: Haptik’s proactive messaging helps brands send personalised and timely notifications to their users to nudge them further in the customer journey. This includes use-cases like offer announcements, cart abandonment reminders, payment reminders, order updates and more that can initiate customer conversations.

Click to Haptik: Click to Haptik is a conversational ads product by Haptik that helps brands boost lead generation and improve return on ads spent by leveraging chatbots to provide tailored experiences to their audience.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger have grown in prominence. According to Haptik, with conversational commerce, buyers can chat with brands and find products they’re looking for, get tailored recommendations based on their purchase history, receive reminders and alerts and make payments.

For Haptik, personalisation goes beyond addressing a customer by their name and extends to the messaging that brands must get right to foster strong, deeper connections with prospects. Messaging applies to delivering product information, gifting advice, sharing a store location, order delivery status, and more.

Haptik was the company that enabled JioMart’s WhatsApp chatbot, which allows users to complete their grocery shopping on WhatsApp. It was termed the “first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp” by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta, who launched the service via an announcement post on his Facebook page.

“JioMart wanted to enable a simple and convenient way of online shopping for millions of Indian citizens. JioMart's WhatsApp chatbot makes it easy for users to discover the products they want and add them to their cart in just a few clicks. Users can seamlessly confirm delivery information and pay using any payment method,” Haptik said.

Since its launch in November 2021, JioMart has seen a 68 percent repeat purchase rate through the WhatsApp channel.

CEAT also partnered with Haptik to build a WhatsApp chatbot that would help generate sales-qualified leads by interacting with customers, making product recommendations, and offering discounts. According to Haptik, since implementing the WhatsApp chatbot, CEAT has observed a 542 percent increase in leads.

Recently, Haptik and CASHe collaborated to make immediate automated credit lines available on WhatsApp. The partnership asserted that it could deliver revolving loans over WhatsApp in under a minute.

Also, Jio Haptik partnered with Zoop, IRCTC’s food delivery service, to offer users a WhatsApp chatbot service that will let users easily order food right to their train seats when travelling. The WhatsApp service allows customers to order food at any upcoming station and track it right from the chat.

To enhance the accuracy of its current Hindi conversational AI models, Jio Haptik said it collaborated with Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services. “With an 80 percent decrease in human interventions and a 2.5 times rise in localised enquiries, this solution enabled Jio Mobility to engage in two million or more interactions from consumers speaking Hindi or Hinglish,” the company added.