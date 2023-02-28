Grievance Appellate Committee launched — What is it and how will it help internet users

The Grievance Appellate Committee will examine user appeals against decisions made by social media platforms as part of an effort to improve the nation's digital laws and rein in Big Tech giants.

The Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which will investigate users' complaints about content and other issues, was established on Tuesday by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in an effort to give millions of social media users in India more influence.

In accordance with the recently modified IT Regulations, 2021, the IT Ministry announced last month that three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) must be established.

"The move is to make sure that the internet remains open and safe for users in the country. These are early days for the committee and it will keep evolving as the days progress," the minister said.

In the audience were representatives from major online corporations like Meta, Snap, Google, and others.

The recently established body will examine user appeals against decisions made by social media platforms as part of an effort to improve the nation's digital laws and rein in Big Tech giants.

A Grievance Officer is already needed by the IT Rules for social media intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp so that users can report any rule violations.

The GACs will serve as an online "traffic signal". There will be three people on each GAC.

The need for such panels arose due to large numbers of grievances being left unaddressed or unsatisfactorily addressed by Internet Intermediaries.

The GACs are expected to create a culture of responsiveness among all Internet Platforms and Intermediaries towards their consumers.

Users will have the option to appeal against the decision of the grievance officer of the social media intermediaries and other online intermediaries before this new appellate body.

The Committee will endeavour to address the users' appeal within a stipulated period of 30 days.

The GAC is a critical piece of overall policy and legal framework to ensure that the Internet in India is open, safe, trusted and accountable.

The GAC will be a virtual Digital platform that will operate only online and digitally — wherein the entire appeal process, from the filing of the appeal to the decision thereof, shall be conducted digitally.

(With IANS Inputs)