Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, to present new bill

The Centre on August 3 withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and will be introducing a new Bill.

The reason for withdrawal given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the members of the Joint Parliamentary committee is that 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made "towards a comprehensive legal framework".

"Considering the report of the JCPGovt withdraws PDP 2019, to present new billHence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw 'The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," it stated.

Also read: Journey of the Data Protection Bill that may get replaced by a fresh legislation

The Bill was first brought in 2019 and was then referred to the Joint Committee. In December 2021, a report of the Joint Committee was tabled in Parliament.

The latest version of the bill included both personal and non-personal data under its ambit, which would be dealt with by a Data Protection Authority.

The Bill's previous mandate was limited to personal data and the move to bring non-personal data under its ambit was criticised by many.