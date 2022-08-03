    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, to present new bill

    Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, to present new bill

    Profile image
    By Moneycontrol News  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Centre told the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that a new Bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework is being worked on.

    Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, to present new bill
    The Centre on August 3 withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and will be introducing a new Bill.
    The reason for withdrawal given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the members of the Joint Parliamentary committee is that 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made "towards a comprehensive legal framework".
    "Considering the report of the JCPGovt withdraws PDP 2019, to present new billHence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw 'The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," it stated.
    The Bill was first brought in 2019 and was then referred to the Joint Committee.  In December 2021, a report of the Joint Committee was tabled in Parliament.
    The latest version of the bill included both personal and non-personal data under its ambit, which would be dealt with by a Data Protection Authority.
    The Bill's previous mandate was limited to personal data and the move to bring non-personal data under its ambit was criticised by many.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Toxic metals found in groundwater in almost all states of India; its impact on health

    Next Article

    Who is Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, the new Internet sensation?

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng