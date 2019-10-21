TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Technology
Technology

Govt to tighten social media rules, will make companies liable for content shared

Updated : October 21, 2019 07:26 PM IST

The government has also stated on affidavit that they will look to finalise and notify the Draft Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules by January 15, 2020.
At the last hearing, On Sep 24, SC had directed MEITY to clarify the current stage in the process of notifying the new rules.
Govt to tighten social media rules, will make companies liable for content shared
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV