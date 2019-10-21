Govt to tighten social media rules, will make companies liable for content shared
Updated : October 21, 2019 07:26 PM IST
The government has also stated on affidavit that they will look to finalise and notify the Draft Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules by January 15, 2020.
At the last hearing, On Sep 24, SC had directed MEITY to clarify the current stage in the process of notifying the new rules.
