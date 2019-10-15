TOP NEWS »

Home Technology
Business

Exclusive: Govt to launch improved BHIM to enable IPOs, provide multi-lingual support and compete with private payment apps

Updated : October 15, 2019 01:21 PM IST

BHIM 2.0 will have four new features, including enabling participation by users in initial public offerings (IPOs), auto bill mandate, multilingual support, and ability to link multiple bank accounts.
BHIM has not sustained its initial momentum, swiftly losing market share to more nimble private players such as Paytm and PhonePe.
The government believes the new features will help BHIM compete with private payment apps such as Paytm and Mobikwik.
cnbc two logos
