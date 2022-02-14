Govt plans to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to India’s security

Government is considering to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to India's national security.

Smartphone applications, which run programs to route user data to China-based servers, facing action also include some previously banned apps that had been re-branded and re-launched.

Apps that are likely to face ban include Sweet Selfie, Tencent Xriver, Viva Video Editor, include Onmyoji Chess, and Dual Space Lite.

In 2020, the government had banned nearly 250 Chinese apps, which included Tiktok, PuBg, WeChat, Shareit, and UC Browser

"The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite," ANI tweeted on Monday.

.According to a Bloomberg report, the apps that will enter the banned list include mobile applications belong to tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase.

The government's decision in 2020 to ban Chinese apps came in the backdrop of tension between the two countries spiked over the border dispute.