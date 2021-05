The government has slammed social media platforms for not complying with the IT rules that were notified in February this year. The social media companies were given time till May 25 to comply with the rules.

Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that failure to comply with the rules could lead to social media companies losing their status and protection they are eligible for, as intermediaries.

The new IT rules will come into effect from May 26.

MEITY sources said that except for Koo, none of the other social media platforms--Facebook, Twitter, Instagram--has appointed a Resident Grievance Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Nodal Contact Person so far, as required under the rules.

Sources said that some platforms have said that they need to seek instructions from their US-based parent and hence the delay in compliance. Some platforms have sought six months to ensure compliance with the IT rules.

The sources said that victims of social media abuse have suffered because they do not know whom to approach in social media company to have their grievance addressed.

Some platforms have sought 6 months to ensure compliance with IT rules, sources said, adding that some platforms like Twitter kept their own fact-checkers whose names neither made public and nor was there any transparency as to how they were selected.

However, these platforms exercised their discretion to also modify and adjudicate upon the content through their own norms without any reference to Indian Constitution and laws, the sources said.