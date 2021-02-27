Govt sets 50 lakh users threshold to define 'significant social media intermediary' under IT rules Updated : February 27, 2021 02:50 PM IST The government has fixed fifty lakh registered users as the threshold for defining 'significant social media intermediary'. These intermediaries will have to adhere to additional obligations and compliance under the new IT rules that seek to crack down on misuse of social media platforms. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply