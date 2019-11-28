Technology
Govt seeking unrestricted access to non-personal data of people from e-commerce companies, says report
Updated : November 28, 2019 12:47 PM IST
According to the report, the government argues that data currently stored by various e-commerce giants and social media sites is a large resource that "can be used for the public good”.
The development is expected to raise concerns within the country’s digital economy.
