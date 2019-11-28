#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Govt seeking unrestricted access to non-personal data of people from e-commerce companies, says report

Updated : November 28, 2019 12:47 PM IST

According to the report, the government argues that data currently stored by various e-commerce giants and social media sites is a large resource that "can be used for the public good”.
The development is expected to raise concerns within the country’s digital economy.
Govt seeking unrestricted access to non-personal data of people from e-commerce companies, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV