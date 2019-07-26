Govt fears WhatsApp Pay may share user data with Facebook, Instagram, says report

The government is concerned that Whatsapp Pay may share payments data with Facebook, Instagram and has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to look into the matter, reported The Economic Times.

The authorities worry that sharing of data would compromise the security, privacy and non-commercial information of its subscribers, said the report citing unnamed top officials.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is all set to launch its peer-to-peer, UPI-based Pay service for over 300 million users in India sometime later this year, its Global Head Will Cathcart announced on Thursday.

Cathcart is meeting officials in the Prime Minister’s Office and telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad this week, where the privacy concerns are being raised, the report said.