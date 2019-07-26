Technology
Govt fears WhatsApp Pay may share user data with Facebook, Instagram, says report
Updated : July 26, 2019 08:04 AM IST
The authorities worry that sharing of data would compromise the security, privacy and non-commercial information of its subscribers, said the report.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is all set to launch its peer-to-peer, UPI-based Pay service for over 300 million users in India sometime later this year.
