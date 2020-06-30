  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Govt announces ban of 59 Chinese apps; but they won't disappear overnight

Updated : June 30, 2020 11:58 AM IST

The government of India announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
This list includes applications like TikTok which is easy on the most popular video-sharing app in India, file sharing app ShareIt, UC Browser and CamScanner.
Govt announces ban of 59 Chinese apps; but they won't disappear overnight

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC imposes Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

CLSA says 1- to 2-year repayment extension better than deep corporate loan restructuring

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement