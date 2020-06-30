Govt announces ban of 59 Chinese apps; but they won't disappear overnight

The government of India announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This list includes applications like TikTok which is easy on the most popular video-sharing app in India, file sharing app ShareIt, UC Browser and CamScanner. But what happens next?

Here we are answering some of your FAQs:

What’s the current status?

The ban has been enforced under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Beyond this order by the Ministry of Information and Technology, as of now, none of the telcos or platforms like Apple or Google have received. This notification will now be followed up by specific instructions from the government to internet service providers to block these apps.

Why can I still see the app?

It is important to understand banning apps is not a switch that can’t turn on and off overnight. Both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store are platforms that have legal app removal processes since they are third party IPs involved.

Users might still be able to use apps especially those that don’t need an active internet connection, however further downloads of some of these apps may not be possible.

Why has TikTok been removed?

TikTok was removed both from Apple’s App Store and also Google’s Play store. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that this has done proactively by the app itself.

In a statement issued by the company, TikTok said, "We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information about our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further, if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.”

Has this happened before and is ban permanent?

Yes, this has happened before and this is not the first time an app has been banned in India. In fact, the TikTok app was blocked for a few days in April 2019 by Madras HC citing the spread of pornographic content on the video-sharing platform. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance had filed a counter-affidavit and appealed to the apex court against the high court's order. Post this, India lifted its nationwide ban on the app. So no, this ban may not be permanent.

What’s the scale of impact of this move?