Government to set up 100 5G labs in the country, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Minister also invited comments for the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill , 2022. He added that the government is working significantly towards simplifying the licensing regime for all telecom players and urged the telecom industry to convert a minimum of 12 of these labs into incubators to train students, promote innovation, research and experiment. The second day of the ongoing edition was also attended by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Vaishnaw said, “We are going to set up 100 5G labs across the country. I request the telecom industry to come together and convert at least 12 of these 100 labs into telecom incubators to train students and do experiments. ​​The government is working significantly towards simplifying the licensing regime for all telecom players. I am really happy to see the energy of startups and MSMEs who are going to rural areas to benefit people.”

During his visit, Piyush Goyal​ said,​ “We are now indigenously designing, developing and manufacturing goods and showing the world the scale and speed with which we will take 5G through the length and breadth of India. I must compliment the startups for the way in which they are finding very practical solutions to the day-to-day problems of business and people’s living.”