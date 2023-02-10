Government to lift ban on select digital lenders after review meeting

The government's move comes after it raised concerns about the "volume" and "nature" of consumer complaints against loan apps and their recovery practices.

The Indian government is likely to revoke its ban on select digital lenders that were part of the original ban list. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) has reportedly sent the names of the selected fintech companies to be removed from the ban list to internet service providers and Google.

The decision to lift the ban was taken after the government conducted a review meeting with digital lenders earlier this week. The meeting allowed digital lenders to submit information about their investors, shareholding pattern, grievance redressal mechanism, and other relevant details.

The government's move comes after it raised concerns about the "volume" and "nature" of consumer complaints against loan apps and their recovery practices. Fintech lenders who could satisfy the government of their legitimacy have been removed from the ban list.

The original ban list, comprising approximately 94 loan apps, was based on a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs and included popular loan apps such as LazyPay, Kissht, KreditBee, etc. The inter-ministry committee is now finalizing its recommendations, and the Secretary of MeiTY is expected to issue the final orders based on the committee's recommendations.