Government says Indian firms supplying US tech to Huawei may face sanctions: report

Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said in the Parliament that Indian companies supplying US-made components to Huawei Technologies may face penal action under US regulations, reported The Economic Times.

“Any Indian company which will act as a supplier of US-origin equipment, software, technology to Huawei and its affiliates in entity list could be subject to penal action/sanction under US regulations,” Prasad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as mentioned in the ET report.

The minister, however, added that the government has not yet taken a call on whether to ban the Chinese telecom equipment maker, the report said.

The development comes at a time when the Chinese telecom giant is embroiled in a long-running row with the United States over the security of its systems and devices.