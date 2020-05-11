Government says Aarogya Setu's user data will be deleted in 180 days, allows third party data sharing

Facing flak on privacy concerns around the Aarogya Setu app, the Narenda Modi government on Monday released data access and sharing protocol, looking to build confidence in the application. The data protocol stipulates various safeguards and also introduces penalties for violation of the code.

The protocol, released by the Empowered Group 9 on Technology and Data Management has designated the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the agency responsible for collection, processing and managing the data collected by the Aarogya Setu app. Ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has been allowed under the protocol as a supervisory role.

It cites the need to share relevant data between the government ministries and departments to allow for developing health responses to the pandemic. The protocol stresses on the need to collect data bout of those infected, those at high risks of being infected and those who have been in contact with infected.

Also read: Ethical hacker Elliot Alderson red flags security issue in ‘Aarogya Setu’ app

It also clarifies that the data collected include name, mobile number, location, age, gender, profession, travel history, persons in contact and location of persons in contact.

For data collection, the protocol requires that all data collected will be disclosed in the privacy policy. The protocol also clarifies that the data collected will only be used for developing a health response mechanism.

The protocol also ensures that contact, location and self-assessment data collected is deleted within 180 days. It also requires for demographic data such as name, mobile number, age, gender, profession and travel history to be deleted, on filing a request, within 30 days.

For sharing data, the protocol prescribes that data collected can be shared with the central health ministry and states, as well as with public health institutions. However, the protocol adds the caveat, that the data will only be used for developing a health response to the pandemic.

Also read: Coronavirus: Here's all you wanted to know about Aarogya Setu App

The protocol also provides for anonymised data to be shared with all the government ministries, departments and institutions. Protocol tasks the NIC of maintaining a list of agencies who whom the data is shared.

It also imposes various checks on the government agency receiving the information. The protocol provides that all receipts of data must ensure that “reasonable security practices” and procedures as prescribed under law are followed.

Also read: Xiaomi will pre-install Aarogya Setu app on new devices if govt orders, says Manu Jain

For developing health responses, the information can be shared with third parties. The protocol maintains that the government agency sharing information with the third party will be made responsible for adherence to the protocol by the third party. It reiterates that even the third party shall use the data only for developing a health response to the pandemic. The protocol also ensures that such third parties are subject to audit and review of data usage by the central government. In all cases, the protocol clarifies that the data needs to be deleted within 180 days.