Technology Government says Aarogya Setu's user data will be deleted in 180 days, allows third party data sharing Updated : May 11, 2020 08:02 PM IST For data collection, the protocol requires that all data collected will be disclosed in the privacy policy. For sharing data, the protocol prescribes that data collected can be shared with the central health ministry and states, as well as with public health institutions. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365