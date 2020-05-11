  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Government says Aarogya Setu's user data will be deleted in 180 days, allows third party data sharing

Updated : May 11, 2020 08:02 PM IST

For data collection, the protocol requires that all data collected will be disclosed in the privacy policy.
For sharing data, the protocol prescribes that data collected can be shared with the central health ministry and states, as well as with public health institutions.
Government says Aarogya Setu's user data will be deleted in 180 days, allows third party data sharing

You May Also Like

Rupee falls 19 paise to 1-week low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns

Rupee falls 19 paise to 1-week low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns

Malaysia reports 70 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Malaysia reports 70 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement